William Howard Thoma Notice
THOMA - William Howard of Glen Cove, NY on May 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Ann. Loving father of Erin Pepe (Christopher), Megan Graham (Austin), Kathleen Joyce (James), Maura Haff (Christopher) and Billy (Sadie). Cherished grandfather of Jimmy, Austin, Grayson, Katie, Patrick, Jack, Christopher, Johnny, Lauren, Lila, Marin, Billy and Sydney. Dear brother of Lynn, Helen, Ginny, Joanie, Denise, Barbara and the late Helen and Carol. Visiting Saturday 2-4 & 7-9pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Avenue, Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com. Funeral Mass 11:30am Monday at St. Boniface Martyr Church, Sea Cliff, NY. Interment Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington, NY. Contributions may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering. www.mskcc.org or Lustgarten Foundation https://www.lustgarten.org/
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2019
