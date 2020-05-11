Newsday Notices
Coster-Heppner Funeral Home
32470 Main Rd
Cutchogue, NY 11935
(631) 734-7720
Wake
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Coster-Heppner Funeral Home
32470 Main Rd
Cutchogue, NY 11935
William J. D'Ambrosia

William J. D'Ambrosia Notice
D'AMBROSIA - William J., Retired New York State Supreme Court Officer passed away after a battle with a 9/11- related illness stemming from his assistance at Ground Zero supporting the rescue and recovery effort of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. He dedicated his life to helping others, not just in his career as a professional but also in his personal life, doing things such as mentoring teenagers in the church, helping neighborhood children fix their bikes and teaching religious education classes. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. His wake will be held from 12:00-4:00 pm on Tuesday, May 12 at the Coster and Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue for people to drive by and pay their respects from their cars. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you donate to the Feal Good Foundation which assists emergency personnel who have been injured.
Published in Newsday from May 11 to May 12, 2020
