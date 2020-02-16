|
ENNIS - William J., Jr. of Hicksville on February 13, 2020. Active member of Holy Family Parish and the Hicksville Community. Longtime member of the Barbershop Harmony Society of America. Beloved husband of Arline. Devoted father of William J. III, M.D. (Cheryl, M.D.), Patricia Iscaro, Esq. (Paolo), and Susan Mary Raia (Matthew). Loving bro-ther of Joan. Cherished grandfather of Rosmin, Nola, Nathaniel, Andrew, Jack, Isabella, Matthew and Julia. Friends may call Sunday 3-6pm and Monday 2-4 and 7-9pm at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 2786 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown. Mass Tuesday 11:15am Holy Family RC Church, Hicksville. Interment St Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 16, 2020