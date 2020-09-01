1/1
William J. Flynn
FLYNN - William J., on August 30, 2020, of N. Bellmore. Beloved husband of Ann (nee McAuliffe). Cherished father of Frank. Loving brother of Patrick (Mady), Matthew (Anita), Rosie Flynn, and the late Timothy and Vincent Flynn. Billy is a graduate of Brooklyn Prep H.S. and M.I.T. He worked as a professional engineer for over 40 years for the former Frederick R. Harris, now known as AECOM. Above all else, Billy was dedicated to his family and friends. He was a loving and kind person to all who knew him. No better husband, father, brother, uncle or friend could ever be found. Billy will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him. Billy will be forever in our hearts. Reposing Wednesday, 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10 AM at St. Frances De Chantal RC Church, Wantagh. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. In Lieu of flowers for Billy, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Schmittfuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Sep. 1, 2020.
