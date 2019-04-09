Home

Christopher T Jordan Funeral Home Inc
302 Long Beach Rd
Island Park, NY 11558
HAWKINS - William J., of Long Beach, NY on April 7, 2019 in his 85th year. Beloved husband of Patricia for over 58 years. Loving father of Joanne (Vincent Toomey), Christopher and Kevin (Rosa). Cherished grandfather of Olivia, Kevin and Cassie Hawkins. Survived by his brother James and many nieces and nephews; pre-deceased by his sisters Mary and Theresa and his brother Thomas. Funeral Mass Wednesday, April 10, at 11:00 AM, at St. Mary of the Isle RC Church, Long Beach. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to the Christopher T. Jordan Funeral Home, 302 Long Beach Road Island Park, NY. www.jordanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 9, 2019
