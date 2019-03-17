|
HOWARD - William J., of Woodbury, NY on March 4, 2019, age 90. Born in Eagle Pass, TX. Beloved spouse of Julia (Burgmaster) for 50 years. Loving father of Heather. Proud grandfather of Lily, Joseph and Ryleigh. Hon-orably discharged from USN. BFA University of Texas; attended Columbia University. Teacher/Social Studies Chair, Roslyn HS (retired 1988). Ardent golfer (St. George's CC), prolific reader, cat fancier. Memorial: March 30, Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Hill Road, Syosset. All welcome to visitation 1-3 pm and service 3-4 pm. Interment "Arlington Wall" Pinelawn Cemetery. Do-nations to Golden Paw Society, P.O. Box 4183, Huntington 11743 or goldenpawsociety.org greatly appreciated. DEAR BILL: Fly swiftly with Tara to your ultimate home.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 17, 2019