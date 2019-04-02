Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
Resources
More Obituaries for William Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Johnston

Notice Condolences Flowers

William J. Johnston Notice
JOHNSTON - William J., 57 year resident of Farmingdale on March 30, 2019. Retired teacher and administrator in the Farmingdale School District. Farmingdale Village Historian for 25yrs., Born in Pittsburgh, Pa. and a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. Beloved husband of Mildred. Devoted father of Maryellen (Martin) Esposito, Kevin (Lynne), William (Linda), Richard (Louise), Daniel (Hillary) and Bethanne (Kenneth) Packert. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Thursday 7-9pm and Friday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden FH Inc., 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. Mass of the Christian Burial Saturday April 6, 10:30am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
Download Now