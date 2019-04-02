|
|
JOHNSTON - William J., 57 year resident of Farmingdale on March 30, 2019. Retired teacher and administrator in the Farmingdale School District. Farmingdale Village Historian for 25yrs., Born in Pittsburgh, Pa. and a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. Beloved husband of Mildred. Devoted father of Maryellen (Martin) Esposito, Kevin (Lynne), William (Linda), Richard (Louise), Daniel (Hillary) and Bethanne (Kenneth) Packert. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Thursday 7-9pm and Friday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden FH Inc., 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. Mass of the Christian Burial Saturday April 6, 10:30am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Apr. 2, 2019