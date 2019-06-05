Home

McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church.
William J. Jordan Jr. Notice
JORDAN - William J. JR., of Farmingdale on June 3rd, 2019. Devoted husband of Marie. Loving father of Christina Lipp, Jennifer Saperton (Jarred), and the late William III. Cherished grandfather of James, Anthony, and Victoria. Beloved brother of Jayne and brother-in-law of Carmela. The family will receive friends Thursday 2-5pm and 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main St. Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:30am, @ Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to are appreciated. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on June 5, 2019
