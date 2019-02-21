KENT- Honorable William J. III, 80, died on February 17, 2019. Born and raised in Brooklyn N.Y., Bill spent his summers with his family in Bayport, LI as a child, eventually making the area his permanent home. Bill obtained his Bachelor's Degree at University of Arizona and Law Degree at Fordham University Law School. He served as Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney, Islip Town Deputy Attorney and Suffolk County Chief Deputy Attorney before becoming a District Court Justice in 1984. Judge Kent served Suffolk County for 32 years as a District, Family and finally State Supreme Court Justice until his retirement in 2014. Judge Kent was predeceased by his first wife, Kathy (nee Bason), in 1996. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, his son, William J. Kent, IV (Katie Jennette); by Kathy's daughter, Jill DeSantis (Mark); and by Patricia's children, Jared Thomas, Anna Guido (Daniel) and David Fleming (Gina). Bill was also the proud grandfather of Samantha, Stephen, Thomas, Julia, Ava, Ella, Laci and the late Michael Guido, great-grandfather of Aayla Grace, and dear brother of John Kent (Mary) and Ethel Wheatley (Ron). Friends and relatives will gather 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. on Friday at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, West Sayville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Ann's Episcopal Church in Sayville and interment will follow at the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hope Health Care, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908, are appreciated. Published in Newsday on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary