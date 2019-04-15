|
McCRANE - William J., on April 12, 2019 at age 89. Beloved husband to the late Alys. Loving father to Maureen (Harold) Damm, Barbara (Joseph) Alessandria, William (Debra) McCrane and Patricia (Richard) Myers-Hill. Cher-ished grandfather to 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchil-dren. Retired NYPD police officer and proud Army Veteran. Family to receive friends Tuesday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30pm, Mangano Funeral Home, Inc., 1701 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11:15am, Ss. Cyril & Methodius RC Church. Interment to follow, St. Charles Cemetery, East Farmingdale. Manganofh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2019