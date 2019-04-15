Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
1701 Deer Park Avenue
Deer Park, NY 11729
(631) 586-3600
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
1701 Deer Park Avenue
Deer Park, NY 11729
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
1701 Deer Park Avenue
Deer Park, NY 11729
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:15 AM
Ss. Cyril & Methodius RC Church
Interment
Following Services
St. Charles Cemetery
East Farmingdale, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William McCrane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. McCrane

Notice Condolences Flowers

William J. McCrane Notice
McCRANE - William J., on April 12, 2019 at age 89. Beloved husband to the late Alys. Loving father to Maureen (Harold) Damm, Barbara (Joseph) Alessandria, William (Debra) McCrane and Patricia (Richard) Myers-Hill. Cher-ished grandfather to 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchil-dren. Retired NYPD police officer and proud Army Veteran. Family to receive friends Tuesday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30pm, Mangano Funeral Home, Inc., 1701 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11:15am, Ss. Cyril & Methodius RC Church. Interment to follow, St. Charles Cemetery, East Farmingdale. Manganofh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now