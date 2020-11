McHUGH - William J. Sr. on November 23, 2020 of North Babylon at age 89. William was a Lifetime Member of the Carpenter Union Local 608- 157. Beloved husband of The Late Joan M. McHugh. Devoted father of William J. Jr., Michael G., Margaret Kyriacou, Matthew J., and The Late Joan Anne McHugh. Loving brother of Marie McGuire and The Late Jack McHugh. Cherished grandfather of Diana, Stephen, Nicholas, Kaitlyn, William III, and Taylor. Devoted great- grandfather of Declan and Elodie. Reposing at Mangano Funeral Home, Inc. 1701 Deer Park Avenue, Deer Park on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 2-4:30 pm and 7-9:30 pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday at 10:15am Ss. Cyril & Methodius R.C. Church. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.manganofh.com