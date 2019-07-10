Newsday Notices
More Obituaries for William Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Reynolds

William J. Reynolds Notice
REYNOLDS - William J., Jr. of Holbrook, NY on July 8, 2019 in his 77th year. Beloved husband of Melinda F. Devoted father of Melinda A. Moran, William J. III (Horacio Rodriquez), Vincent G. (Angela), Elizabeth A. Reynolds-Davis, Pamela M. (Lisa Fazzingo), Amanda C. Reynolds-Tortora and Alexis F. Mogavero (Vincent). Loving brother of the late Thomas and Peter. Adored grandfather of Ashley, Haley, Brandon, Reese and Madison. William proudly served as a Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney for over 13 years. Reposing Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home, 825 Main Street, Holbrook, NY where a religious service will be held Friday. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:45AM at Good Shepherd RC Church, Holbrook. Interment St. Charles Cemetery Farmingdale, NY. Visitation Thursday and Friday 2-4 & 6-9PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on July 10, 2019
