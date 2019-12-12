|
GILLMAN - William James, 92, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019. He was born on October 14th, 1927, in Richmond Hills, NY, the son of William and Florence (Walch) Gillman. William (Bill) graduated from Manhattan College and received a law degree from St. John's University. Bill ser-ved in the U.S. Army during WW II and spent the majority of his long legal career as legal counsel for local government in Queens and Long Island, NY. Bill was married for over fifty years to his beloved wife, Mary Theresa (Terry) who pre-deceased him in 2013. In addition to his wife and parents, Bill was predeceased by a son, William (Billy) Gillman, a half-brother, John, and a sister, Jean (Gillman) Traina. He is survived by his nieces and a nephew and great-nieces. He is remembered fondly for his love of travel, the beach, and as a life-long NY Giants fan.Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13th, 2-5 and 7-9pm at Doyle B. Shaffer Funeral Home, 45-09 Little-Neck Pkwy, Little Neck, NY, 11362. A Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14th, at 9:45am at St. Anastasia Roman Catholic Church, 45-14 245th Street, Doug-laston, NY, 11362. Interment following in Mt. St. Mary Cemetery. Those who wish to remember Bill in a special way may make donations to the FDNY Foundation.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 12, 2019