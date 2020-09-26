1/
William John Klinkhardt
Klinkhardt - William John, age 77, of Lake Ronkonkoma, NY passed on September 25, 2020. Retired Nassau County Police Officer. Beloved husband of the late Ellen and the late Sharon. Loving father of Christopher (Petrina), William (the late Barbara) and Carolyn (Justin) Paul. Dear Stepdad of Maureen (Rui) Melo, Kathleen (Douglas) Kelly, John (Lisa) Fannon and Kerriann (Michael) Taibbi. Adored Grandpa of 14 and Great Grandpa of 2. Cherished brother of Karen (Fahmy) Elmasry. Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, 551 Route 25A Miller Place, NY 11764. Visitation Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral Service Thursday 11am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Make-A-Wish, America Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016. branchfh.com



Published in Newsday from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
SEP
30
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
OCT
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Branch Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
631-744-9700
