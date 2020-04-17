|
Jorgensen - William of NH William Thomas Jorgensen Sr. 86, of Portsmouth St. passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. William was born on April 22, 1933 in Queens, New York, son to the late Olav and Irene (Johnson) Jorgensen. He worked for his father's construction business for several years as a young man before working for the New York City District Council Carpenters, Local Union #45 for 40 years until his retirement. William enjoyed building which included small and large homes in all five boroughs of New York City, Westchester and both counties of Long Island. He even participated as a specialist on restoration of 1700 colonial buildings at Fort Drum in upstate New York for the US Government. He was affectionally known as "Wild Bill" amongst his peers for his ability to get the job done on time and on budget. While living in Bay Shore, New York he looked forward to cookouts with his friends and neighbors, fishing for blue fish out of his boat on the Great South Bay and tendering his tomato garden. During his retirement years he spent his winters at his Naples, Florida condo. He was a 26-year member of the Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks Club, Naples Fl. He and his wife Rosemarie enjoyed their many travels around the world, which included all of Europe, Scandinavia, South, Central and Latin America, and some Pacific Islands. Above all he loved Rosemarie, his children, grandchildren, and being able to spend time with his family was most important. William is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Rosemarie (Gerace) of Concord, NH; son, William T. Jorgensen Jr. and his wife, Patricia of Richmond, VA; daughter, Jayne Golde of Concord; four grandchildren, Matthew and Meghan Golde, William T. Jorgensen III and Patrick M. Jorgensen and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by two sisters and three brothers. There will be no calling hours or funeral. Interment will be in the family crypt at Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord, NH. Arrangements are entrusted to Bennett Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BennettFuneral.com.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 17, 2020