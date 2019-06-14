|
KENARY - William Joseph on June 7, 2019 at the age of 77. Formerly of Glen Cove, N.Y. Beloved brother of John (Marianne) Kenary, and Susan (Timothy) Kerwin. Cheri- shed Uncle of Kathleen (Christopher), Erin (Matthew), Daniel (Leslee), Kevin, and Kiara Kerwin. Dear Great Uncle of Emma, Isabella, and Dominic. U.S. Army Veteran, Retired American Airlines Captain after 34 years of service. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, June 17th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Dominic's R.C.Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foundation. woundedwarriorproject.org www.fpdevinefuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from June 14 to June 15, 2019