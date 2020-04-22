Home

O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
TURSELLINO - William Joseph "Captain Bill", 94, of Sound Beach, died peacefully at home of natural causes on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Retired Captain FDNY, Lieutenant US Army Air Corp WWII, Graduate of St. Francis College, Rocky Point School District Board Member for 25 years, Sound Beach Property Owners Association. Beloved husband of the late Jean Helen Tursellino for 65 years. Loving father of 10 children, Jean McCarrick (James) the late William M. Tursellino (Mary), Laura McCarrick (Kevin), Cathy Robley (late Richard), Maureen Cataldo (Paul), Carol Franklin (Rod), Theresa Tursellino (Bruce Maguire), Barbara McCarrick (Brian), Joseph Tursellino (Ann) and Ann Marie Tursellino (Dominick Peluso). Devoted grandfather of Bonnie Jean, Kelly Ann, James Jr., Luke, Matthew, Lauren, Michelle, Megan, Kevin Jr., Sally Ann, Richard, David, Steven, Michael, Sean, Liam (William) and John. Great-grandfather of Guinevere, Madelynne, Nicholas, Christopher, Jackson, Gavin, Conor and Natalie. William departed this world leaving family and friends with inspiring memories of an honorable, loving and generous man. In memory of William J. Tursellino donations can be made to the New York Firefighters Burn Center at www.nyffburncenter.com or to the . Private funeral arrangements entrusted to O.B. Davis Funeral Home, Miller Place.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 22, 2020
