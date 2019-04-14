Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory
141 E. Orange St.
Lancaster, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
158 Broad Street
New Britain, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Kawecki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Kawecki

Notice Condolences Flowers

William Kawecki Notice
KAWECKI - William "Bill" , of Lancaster, PA formerly of Smithtown, NY and beloved husband of Paula Banzhaf, died on April 10, 2019 of brain cancer. He is survived by two daughters, Alexandra of Long Island City, NY and Victoria, of Bethesda, MD; his sisters, Bernadette Smith of New Britain, CT and Dr. Mary Ellen Brooks of Greenville, SC; and a brother, Robert (husband of Nancy) of Boynton Beach, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Helen Stepensky Kawecki and his first wife, Patricia Russo Kawecki who died in 2006.When the family moved to Smithtown, NY, he graduated from St. Anthony's High School and SUNY Stony Brook, cum laude. In Smithtown he was a paramedic and volunteer fireman for 15 years and served as Captain of the heavy rescue company. For 36 years he worked as a property/auto claims manager for All State Insurance, retiring in 2013. He and Paula loved to travel and enjoyed wintering in the Florida's "forgotten coast." Funeral and burial in the Kawecki family plot will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad Street, New Britain, CT on Monday, April 22 at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to: Smithtown Fire Company, 100 Elm Street, Smith-town, NY 11787, , PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018, East Petersburg Sportsman's Association, PO Box 553, East Petersburg, PA 17520 or to a . To leave an online condolence, please visit: www.DeBordSnyder.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.