KAWECKI - William "Bill" , of Lancaster, PA formerly of Smithtown, NY and beloved husband of Paula Banzhaf, died on April 10, 2019 of brain cancer. He is survived by two daughters, Alexandra of Long Island City, NY and Victoria, of Bethesda, MD; his sisters, Bernadette Smith of New Britain, CT and Dr. Mary Ellen Brooks of Greenville, SC; and a brother, Robert (husband of Nancy) of Boynton Beach, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Helen Stepensky Kawecki and his first wife, Patricia Russo Kawecki who died in 2006.When the family moved to Smithtown, NY, he graduated from St. Anthony's High School and SUNY Stony Brook, cum laude. In Smithtown he was a paramedic and volunteer fireman for 15 years and served as Captain of the heavy rescue company. For 36 years he worked as a property/auto claims manager for All State Insurance, retiring in 2013. He and Paula loved to travel and enjoyed wintering in the Florida's "forgotten coast." Funeral and burial in the Kawecki family plot will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad Street, New Britain, CT on Monday, April 22 at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to: Smithtown Fire Company, 100 Elm Street, Smith-town, NY 11787, , PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018, East Petersburg Sportsman's Association, PO Box 553, East Petersburg, PA 17520 or to a . To leave an online condolence, please visit: www.DeBordSnyder.com Published in Newsday on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary