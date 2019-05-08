Home

William Kilfoil Notice
KILFOIL - William P. On May 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Kissane). Born on November 9, 1931 in New York City. Son of the late John and Anna (Studdert) Kilfoil. Loving father of William (Janet), Mary (Stephen), James, John (Leslie), Richard (Mary), Patricia (Gary), Margaret (the late Salvatore), Elizabeth (Edward), Daniel (Kathleen). Dear Grandfather of 26 and Great-Grandfather of 11. Cherished brother of the late John, the late Carol and Peter. Inspiring, much loved Uncle to many nieces and nephews. William was a lifetime talented and skilled mason, who gifted many with his beautiful craftsmanship. He will be very much missed by all. Family will receive friends Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home Hicksville, NY. Funeral mass will be held on Friday at 11:00 am at St. Ignatius R.C. Church Hicksville, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery Westbury, NY.
Published in Newsday on May 8, 2019
