KRISTIANSEN - William K. on October 15, 2019, age 88, of Port Jefferson Station, NY. Survived by his beloved wife of 61 years Elsa M. Kristiansen and two children: William K. Kristiansen, Esq, an attorney and long time Educator-Administrator at St. Anthony's HS and Kari S. Kristiansen, an employee of the US Postal Service. Mr. Kristiansen was a Veteran of the USAF, serving during the Korean conflict from 1951-1954. He worked for 33 years as a Technical Supervisor at Brookhaven National Laboratory working on a wide variety of notable Scientific projects. Visitation Sunday 10-20 at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 4839 Nesconset Hwy., PJS, NY 11776, 2-4PM, 7-9 PM. Prayer Services Monday 10-21-19 at OB Davis at 10AM followed by Military Honors and Interment at Calverton.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 19, 2019