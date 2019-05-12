KROLL - William (1941-2019) Bill Kroll passed away on May 7, 2019 in Pasadena, CA at the age of 78. Born in Brooklyn, NY on May 3, 1941 to William and Olga Kroll, Bill graduated from Cornell Uni-versity and married his sweetheart, Doris Holmberg, on June 10, 1963. They raised three daughters in Middle Island, NY. Bill and Doris owned New Horizons Christian Bookshops on Long Island and then Plantasia Nursery in Spencer, NY. Bill will be remembered as a man of few words who lived with integrity. His legacy is the love he had for his family: wife of 56 years, Doris; daughters, Dawn (Marc) Trach-tenberg, Kristin (Chris) Ramsay and Kari (Ken) Bower; and 8 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider a dona-tion to the Cornell Botanical Gardens (cornellbotanicgardens.org) in Ithaca, NY, or ECHO (echonet.org) in North Ft. Myers, FL. A celebration of his life will be held on July 13 in Spencer, NY. Contact the family for details. Published in Newsday on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary