FLINCH & BRUNS FUNERAL HOME,INC.
34 HEMPSTEAD AVE.
Lynbrook, NY 11563-1617
(516) 599-3600
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
FLINCH & BRUNS FUNERAL HOME,INC.
34 HEMPSTEAD AVE.
Lynbrook, NY 11563-1617
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
FLINCH & BRUNS FUNERAL HOME,INC.
34 HEMPSTEAD AVE.
Lynbrook, NY 11563-1617
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Saint Catherine of Sienna RC Church
Franklin Square, NY
William Lavery Notice
LAVERY -William C. of Franklin Square, NY. and Ormond Beach, FL. on September 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Ann (nee Shay). Devoted father of Catherine, James (Kim), Rosemarie Saccamano (Mark), Kevin, Jeanmarie (Danny) and Laurie Ann McMahon (the late Ken). Loving grandfather of 6. Dear brother of Joan Forde, Patricia Richichi and Peggy Lascell. Visitation will be Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm at Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home (corner of Peninsula Blvd) 34 Hempstead Ave., Lynbrook, NY. Funeral Mass Friday 9:30am at Saint Catherine of Sienna RC Church, Franklin Square, NY. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 3, 2019
