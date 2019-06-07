Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
(516) 826-1010
Resources
More Obituaries for William Leahy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Leahy

Notice Condolences

William Leahy Notice
LEAHY - William James of Levittown, NY on June 6, 2019 at the age of 49. Devoted son of William and Kathleen. Adored brother of Theresa Svab (Michael). Cherished uncle of Sean and Connor. Beloved nephew and cousin. Proud Police Officer with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department for over 27 years and a 9-11 First Responder. Family will receive friends Saturday and Sunday, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 12 pm, at St. Louis de Montfort R.C. Church in Miller Place, NY. Entombment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday from June 7 to June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now