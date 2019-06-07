|
|
LEAHY - William James of Levittown, NY on June 6, 2019 at the age of 49. Devoted son of William and Kathleen. Adored brother of Theresa Svab (Michael). Cherished uncle of Sean and Connor. Beloved nephew and cousin. Proud Police Officer with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department for over 27 years and a 9-11 First Responder. Family will receive friends Saturday and Sunday, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 12 pm, at St. Louis de Montfort R.C. Church in Miller Place, NY. Entombment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday from June 7 to June 8, 2019