William Link
LINK- William, age 88 of Hauppauge, NY, on October 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol & the late Mary. Loving father of Billy (Carol) Link, Brenda (Fran) DePetris, Brian (Suzanne) Link, Barbara (Bill) Haining, Beth Link & Bruce (Nancy) Link. Cherished grandfather of Billy (Kelly), John, Angela, Scott, Jack, Sarah, Grace, Kira, Haley, & the late Katie. Dear great-grandfather of Mary Alice. Reposing at Branch Funeral Home 190 E. Main St. Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation Sunday 1-5 & 7 -9 PM. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45am at St. Thomas More R.C. Church. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hauppauge Educational Foundation "HEF", BOX 6006, Hauppauge, NY, 11788. www.branchfh.com



Published in Newsday from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
OCT
18
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
OCT
19
Funeral Mass
09:45 AM
St. Thomas More R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 724-9500
