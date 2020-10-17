William Link

LINK- William, age 88 of Hauppauge, NY, on October 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol & the late Mary. Loving father of Billy (Carol) Link, Brenda (Fran) DePetris, Brian (Suzanne) Link, Barbara (Bill) Haining, Beth Link & Bruce (Nancy) Link. Cherished grandfather of Billy (Kelly), John, Angela, Scott, Jack, Sarah, Grace, Kira, Haley, & the late Katie. Dear great-grandfather of Mary Alice. Reposing at Branch Funeral Home 190 E. Main St. Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation Sunday 1-5 & 7 -9 PM. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45am at St. Thomas More R.C. Church. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hauppauge Educational Foundation "HEF", BOX 6006, Hauppauge, NY, 11788. www.branchfh.com