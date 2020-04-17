|
|
NEUNER William M. (Sr.) of Deer Park, NY on April 13, 2020 at the age of 94 due to complications from COVID-19 virus. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn. Beloved father of William Jr. (Joan), Kevin (Elaine) and Karen (Steve). Beloved grandfather of Brian (Danielle), Rob (Dena), Daniel (Danielle), Jennifer, Kelly and Jay. Beloved great grand-father of Nicholas, Dominic, Savannah and MacKenzie. William was a Veteran of World War II, serving in the United States Army and receiving a Purple Heart after stepping on a mine in France. He was employed by Lever Brothers for the vast majority of his career and spent many years as a volunteer at Good Sam-aritan Hospital, where he was affectionately known as "the candy man". He was a past Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5348 in Deer Park. He spent the last two years of his life as a resident in the fantastic Long Island State Veterans Home in Stony Brook, NY. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 17, 2020