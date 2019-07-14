Home

William Mahon


1926 - 2019
William Mahon Notice
MAHON William Walter (Bill) 6/10/26 7/7/19 of Murrells Inlet, SC. Semi-pro athlete, SUNY Cortland Hall of Famer, Educator in DE, MD, and LI, NY, Director of HPER, Coach, President of Kiwanis, President of Suffolk AAHPER, Jaycees Man of the Year. Recent hobbies include: landscaping and animal rescue. Widow-er of Patricia nee Lynch, Father of four, grandfather of six. Interment Hudson, NY in August. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to Carolina Wildlife Care Inc. 5551 Bush River Rd. Columbia, SC 29212
Published in Newsday on July 14, 2019
