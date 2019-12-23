Home

Wake
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse
555 Albany Ave.
Amityville, NY
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse
555 Albany Ave.
Amityville, NY
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse
555 Albany Ave.
Amityville, NY
Liturgy
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse
555 Albany Ave.
Amityville, NY
sister William Marie Selzer

SELZER - Sister William Marie, OP was born into eternal life on December 18, 2019. Survived by the Sisters of St. Dominic and her loving family. Wake Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM with prayers at 3:00 PM. Funeral Saturday, December 28, 2019 with morning prayers at 10:10 AM. Liturgy at 10:30 AM. Wake and Mass at Queen of the Rosary Motherhouse, 555 Albany Ave., Amityville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Dominic.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 23, 2019
