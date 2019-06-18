Home

Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
William Martin Notice
MARTIN- William C., of Greenlawn at 103 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Loving father of William, Charles (Ruth), Joseph and the late Peter. Cherished grandfather of Timothy, Eric and Paul and great - grandfather of two. Visitation Tuesday 7- 9 pm and Wednesday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Mass Thursday 10:00 am at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs RC Church- Centerport. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery- Huntington. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday from June 18 to June 19, 2019
