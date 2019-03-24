Home

Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Reposing
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:15 AM
St. William the Abbot R.C. Church
MARZANO - William M. of Seaford passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. William was a proud US Army Veteran serving from 1950 through 1952. He worked at Republic Aviation from 1953 through 1962 before taking a job at Grumman Aerospace from 1962 through 1969. At Grumman, he was part of the team that tested systems for the Lunar Module. William is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elise Marzano and two sons, William J. Marzano of Greenfield Center, NY and Robert D. Marzano of Seaford. Reposing Wednesday 9AM - 10AM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc. 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford. (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135) Mass of Chrisitian Burial to follow at 10:15 AM at St. William the Abbot R.C. Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 24, 2019
