McCARTIN - William A., age 40, of New York City. Born on November 25, 1979 to Caroline (Milligan) McCartin and the late William F. McCartin. William "Bill" passed suddenly on June 28, 2020. Bill was born and raised in Riverhead, New York and was a 1997 graduate of Riverhead High School. In 2001, Bill graduated from FIT with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Computer Animation and Interactive Media. Bill was a computer graphic artist and website designer by trade but also enjoyed photography in his free time. He was the adored brother to Caroline (Anthony) Ceglio of Bayport, Kevin (Mary Anne)McCartin of Medford, Karen (Richard) Rinaldi of East Northport, Kathleen (Eliatt) DiLieto of Port Jefferson Station, and Moira (Lawrence) Raynor of Baiting Hollow. While also being the cherished uncle to 15 nieces and nephews and one grand niece, Bill also leaves behind many additional family members and friends. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano FuneralHome, Riverhead, NY. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, August 12, 10:00 am, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead with burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre in Coram. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations made in Bill's name to the Vincent Nasta Foundation (https://vincentnasta foundation.org
) We also invite family and friends to visit: www.manganofh.com
to pay tribute to Bill and his family.