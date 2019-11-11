Newsday Notices
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
(516) 766-3300
Reposing
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Cathedral
William McManus Notice
McManus - William M., formerly of Rockvillle Centre, NY on November 9, 2019. Loving companion of Vera Franck, predeceased by his beloved wife Kitty. Loving and devoted father of James (Susan), Maureen (Bill) Robb, William (JoAnn), Kevin (Annie), and Kathy (Richard) Green. Adored grandfather of sixteen and great grandfather of one. Reposing Macken Mortuary, Inc., Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Avenue, Tuesday 4- 8 pm. Funeral Mass St. Agnes Cathedral Wednesday 10 am. Interment Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury, NY. mackenmortuary.com.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 11, 2019
