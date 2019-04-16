|
McTIERNAN - William, of Garden City, NY suddenly on April 13, 2019. Devoted husband of Eileen. Loving partner of Marion Bursch. Loving father of Thomas (Jackie), James (Carolyn) and Patty Zarriello (Dan). Cherished grandfather of Erin, Timmy, Andrew, Caroline, Megan, Tara, Catherine, Kyle and Margot. Beloved great-father of Kayla. Friends may call Tuesday, April 16th at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, Floral Park from 2-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass at 10:00am at St. Joseph's Church, Garden City. Interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Bay Shore.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 16, 2019