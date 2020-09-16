1/1
William Mueller
MUELLER - William H. of Levittown, NY, on September 13, 2020, at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Irmgard. Loving father of Carol (Barry) Bell, Robert (Laurie), and William (Lynda). Cherished grandfather of William (Ramona), Kate (Sean), Alyssa (Rachel), Lindsay (Jeff), Katherine (David), Elizabeth, Robert (Sami), Margaret (Tim), and Joseph. Adored by his 11 great-grandchildren. Decorated WWII US Army Veteran, serving in the European Campaign. Longtime Aeronautical Engineer at Grumman Corporation, where he contributed to the Apollo Space Program. Devoted member of the Masonic Lodge in Bethpage No. 975, where he served as Master and as Chairman of the Board of Trustees. Family will receive friends Sunday September 20, 2020, 1 pm - 6 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Religious Service at 5 pm Sunday. Interment private at Calverton National Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Disabled American Veterans www.DAV.org or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America www.alzfdn.org. Visit www.osheafuneral.com for further details.



Published in Newsday on Sep. 16, 2020.
