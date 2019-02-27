Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Resources
More Obituaries for William Mullaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Mullaney

Notice Condolences

William Mullaney Notice
MULLANEY - William A., Sr., 77, of Bay Shore, formerly of Sayville, LI, died on February 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary. Loving father of William, Jr., Colleen Rotherham (Jack), Kevin (Tracy) and Michael (Nicole). Proud grandfather of Shannon, Kayleigh, Rylie, Grace, Katie, Jack, Ian, Lukas, Maggie, Tyler and Allison. Dear brother of Ret. Brig. General David and the late Joseph and Brian Mullaney. Reposing Friday, 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 pm at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, West Sayville, NY 11796. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10 am at St. Patrick's RC Church, Bay Shore. Interment to follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Sayville. In lieu of flowers, contributions made to Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation, 1000 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 are appreciated. Please include in memo "For Cardiac Care."
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
Download Now