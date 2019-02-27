|
|
MULLANEY - William A., Sr., 77, of Bay Shore, formerly of Sayville, LI, died on February 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary. Loving father of William, Jr., Colleen Rotherham (Jack), Kevin (Tracy) and Michael (Nicole). Proud grandfather of Shannon, Kayleigh, Rylie, Grace, Katie, Jack, Ian, Lukas, Maggie, Tyler and Allison. Dear brother of Ret. Brig. General David and the late Joseph and Brian Mullaney. Reposing Friday, 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 pm at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, West Sayville, NY 11796. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10 am at St. Patrick's RC Church, Bay Shore. Interment to follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Sayville. In lieu of flowers, contributions made to Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation, 1000 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 are appreciated. Please include in memo "For Cardiac Care."
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2019