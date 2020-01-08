|
|
MULLOOLY - William (Bill) Francis Xavier, 65, of Denver, NY and previously from Garden City, NY passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Mary (nee Dwyer m. 1987), 5 brothers, 3 sisters, 27 nieces and nephews, and 4 grandnieces and grandnephews. Bill dedicated his time to exploring the great outdoors and traveling the world to connect with his many family members. Visitation will be at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, Inc. in Garden City, on Friday, January 10 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church on Saturday, January 11 at 9:30 am. In addition to flowers, donations in William Mullooly's name can be sent to support Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Please visit www.fairchildfuneral.com for details.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 8, 2020