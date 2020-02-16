Home

Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
Northport, NY
View Map
Resources
1933 - 2020
William Murphy Notice
MURPHY - William J., on February 13, 2020, in his 86th year, of Northport. Beloved husband of Betty. Loving father of Elizabeth Anne Haridopolos (James), Katherine Anne Phraner (Brian), Eileen Mary Zaoutis, and Sean Christopher Murphy (Mistrella). Adored grandfather of Matthew, Erin, Alex, Nicholas, Emilie, Isabelle, Finnegan and great granddaughter Charlotte. Reposing Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave, Northport, Monday, 2-5 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 10am, St. Philip Neri Church, Northport. Interment to follow with US Army Military Honors at Calverton National Cemetery. www.nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 16, 2020
