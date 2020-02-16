|
|
MURPHY - William J., on February 13, 2020, in his 86th year, of Northport. Beloved husband of Betty. Loving father of Elizabeth Anne Haridopolos (James), Katherine Anne Phraner (Brian), Eileen Mary Zaoutis, and Sean Christopher Murphy (Mistrella). Adored grandfather of Matthew, Erin, Alex, Nicholas, Emilie, Isabelle, Finnegan and great granddaughter Charlotte. Reposing Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave, Northport, Monday, 2-5 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 10am, St. Philip Neri Church, Northport. Interment to follow with US Army Military Honors at Calverton National Cemetery. www.nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 16, 2020