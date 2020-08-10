William Niciu

NICIU - William (Bill), 79, of East Setauket, NY passed away July 28th in his home of natural causes. He was born March 4, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of William and Cecelia Niciu. He married MaryEllen Maraia on July 5, 1964. Bill graduated from SUNY Stony Brook in 1963 with a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry and later received a Teaching Master's degree from Clarkson University, Potsdam, NY. He proceeded to teach high school Chemistry for several years at Brentwood H.S. and then spent the remainder of his career at Ward Melville H.S. He was an avid golfer and spent his weekends working as a starter at Spring Lake and Swan Lake Golf Courses. He was a lifelong diehard NY sports fan and could be counted on to be watching the Yankees, Giants, Islanders and Knicks when on TV. Bill also volunteered with The Seeing Eye, raising several guide dog puppies. His 3 grandchildren, Chris, Nicole and Jessica were the pride of his life and he enjoyed all of their successes. He is survived by his wife, MaryEllen, currently residing at Sunrise Senior Living of East Setauket, of 56 years and two daughters, Christine (Don) Mackowiak of Lansdale, PA and Elizabeth Niciu (Robert King) of Columbia, SC and his 3 grandchildren. In keeping with Bill's wishes, there will be no services. We ask that those wishing to celebrate his life, donate to The Guide Dog Foundation for the blind, Smithtown, NY www.guidedog.org
in his name.