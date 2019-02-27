NIELSEN - WIlliam Arthur. Son, Brother, Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Friend, Soldier, Master Plumber, Vintner, Good Looking, Dashing, Debonair Bill Husband of 51 years to Mary, Dad to Kathy and Bill, Grandpa to Bill and Bob, Brother to Peter and David. Those were only a few of his titles. He was an in-law, an out-law, and an uncle. He was loved by most everyone he touched, no matter what they called him. He was a giant of a man who had charisma and charm in abundance. His honor, humor, intellect, and inventive ingenious innovative and sometimes crazy solutions inspire us. He lived large and at the same time he lived humble. I doubt he ever met someone he could not befriend. Always willing to share his opinion or an insight, many looked to him for guidance and support, he never hesitated. A generous man with gifts that he willingly gave to all of us. A practical man he believed in what he could see and he saw much. Born on Jan 3 1943 and he died on Feb 20, 2019. He had 76 years in the world and I believe he used them to the best of his abilities. He was our rock, always strong, always there, we could go away and know that he would be there, now as we go we will take a piece of him with us and he will be forever in our hearts. Bill touched lives all over the world. There will be a memorial service this summer, exact dates are not known. Contact Kathy for information 631-744-3713 Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary