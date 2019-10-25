Home

O'Farrell - William J. Jr., a retired educator and Naval Officer, died peacefully at home in Bay Shore on October 23rd. He was 85 and had lived in Bay Shore since 1965. Mr. O'Farrell worked for many years as a mathematics teacher and administrator in the Patchogue-Medford School District. In addition, he retired from the Naval Reserves in 1978 with the rank of Commander. Born in Brooklyn, NY, in 1934 to William J. Farrell and Sarah Costello Farrell. Mr. O'Farrell was married for 58 years to the former Mary Jane Driscoll. He is survived by her, their four children-William, Kathleen, James and Brian. 11 grandchildren and two step-grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Oct 24th from 7:00PM until 9:00PM and Friday, Oct 25th from 2:00PM until 4:00PM and 7:00PM until 9:00PM at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Funeral Home, at 1225 Montauk Highway in West Islip. The Funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, Oct. 26th at 10:00AM at St. Patrick's R.C. Church in Bay Shore. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the St. Patrick's Soup Kitchen at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, 9 North Clinton Avenue, Bay Shore, NY 11706, Attn: Parish Social Ministry. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 25, 2019
