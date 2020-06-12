William Oster

OSTER - William P. of Centerport, NY passed away on June 6, 2020. The 6-foot-3 left handed pitcher played for the Philadelphia Athletics during the 1954 season. Bill signed with the Philadelphia Athletics while he as a student at New York University. The first hitter Oster faced in his major league debut in 1954 was Ted Williams, arguably the greatest hitter in baseball history. Ted was having an "average" Williams type year. He finished the season with a 345 batting average. Bill was up to the challenge. He struck out Williams with four pitches. He was the owner of a long time electrical contracting business, County Electrical, in the town of Huntington. Beloved husband of Barbara. Cherished father of Bruce (Gina), Bill (Jackie), Suzanne (Scott) Kessler and Thomas. Loving grandfather of Carly (Nick) Epley, Katie, Tage and Anna. Proud great-grandfather of Blake, Jack, Riley and Olivia. Dear brother of John, Martin and Louis. A private cremation is to be held with Memorial Services at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Brueggemann Funeral Home East Northport, NY. www.BFHLI.com
Published in Newsday on Jun. 12, 2020.