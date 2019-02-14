|
PALLAS- William J. on February 13, 2019 of Mt. Sinai, LI. Beloved husband of Arlene. Loving father of William J. (Theresa M.) and Marianne Nell (Chris). Cherished Pop-Pop of Fiona, Gavin, Caitlin, Morgan, Christopher and Madison. Adored brother of Eleanor O'Brien. Reposing at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 4839 Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station, LI. Visit-ation on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass 10 AM on Friday at Infant Jesus R.C. Church, Port Jefferson, LI. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.obdavisportjefferson station.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 14, 2019