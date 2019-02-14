Home

O. B. Davis Funeral Homes
4839 Nesconset Highway
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
(631) 473-0360
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Infant Jesus R.C. Church
Port Jefferson, NY
View Map
PALLAS- William J. on February 13, 2019 of Mt. Sinai, LI. Beloved husband of Arlene. Loving father of William J. (Theresa M.) and Marianne Nell (Chris). Cherished Pop-Pop of Fiona, Gavin, Caitlin, Morgan, Christopher and Madison. Adored brother of Eleanor O'Brien. Reposing at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 4839 Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station, LI. Visit-ation on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass 10 AM on Friday at Infant Jesus R.C. Church, Port Jefferson, LI. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.obdavisportjefferson station.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 14, 2019
