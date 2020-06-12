William Patrick Franklin
FRANKLIN - William Patrick, of Copiague, L.I. on June 10, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Retired, FDNY. Beloved husband of Agnes "Jeannie"; and father of Billy (Melissa), Jennifer, Susan (Jim) Turner, Jamie (Christine) and Robbie (Leslie). Cherished grandfather of Danny, Dylan, Cody, Kellyann (Jared), Kirstie, Sarah Kate, Matt, Meaghan and Brendan. Visiting, Sunday, 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm, D'Andrea Bros. Funeral Home, 99 Oak Street, Copiague. Funeral Mass, Monday, 9:45am., Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Copiague. Interment, St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. dandreabrosfuneral.com



Published in Newsday on Jun. 12, 2020.
