O'BRIEN - William Patrick Sr. (Bill), age 93, passed away peacefully at home in Fairfield, CT on Tuesday July 7, 2020 with his loving wife Dorothy (Neville) and family by his side. Bill was born in Flushing, NY on March 9, 1927 to the late William and Mary (O'Donnell) O'Brien. After graduating from Flushing High School in 1945, he served in the United States Navy during WWII. Bill received a BA in English from Fordham University (1951), and a MA in English from Penn State University (1965). He went on to become an English professor, teaching at both Penn State University and then Suffolk Community College. In addition to his loving wife of 68 years, Bill is survived by his son Bill Jr. of Eugene, Oregon, son Paul O'Brien and his wife Tami of Haymarket, VA, daughter Marianne O'Brien of Honesdale, PA and his daughter Deirdre (O'Brien) Traynor and her husband Doug of Fairfield CT, his five grandchildren, Michael, Renata, Shannon, Sarah, Liam and great-granddaughter Rori. Bill was predeceased by his sister Mary O'Brien, his dear brother Dan O'Brien and sister-in-law Lillian. Funeral details are available at www.ccgfuneralhome.com.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 14, 2020.
