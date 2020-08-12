1/1
William Poerio
POERIO - William of Middle Island on August 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Gerri. Devoted father of Billy. Loving twin brother of the late Joseph, and brother of the late Vinny Oliva. Also survived by his brother Michael Oliva. He was a proud Army Veteran. Reposing at Mangano's Funeral Home Thursday 2-4pm and 7-9pm, 640 Middle Country Rd, Middle Island, NY. Mass of Resurrection, St Francis Cabrini RCC 9:30am Friday, 134 Middle Country Rd, Coram, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations to www.Tunnel2towers.org would be appreciated.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Reposing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc
AUG
13
Reposing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc
AUG
14
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St Francis Cabrini RCC
Funeral services provided by
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc
640 Middle Country Rd.
Middle Island, NY 11953
(631) 345-6700
