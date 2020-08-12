William Poerio

POERIO - William of Middle Island on August 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Gerri. Devoted father of Billy. Loving twin brother of the late Joseph, and brother of the late Vinny Oliva. Also survived by his brother Michael Oliva. He was a proud Army Veteran. Reposing at Mangano's Funeral Home Thursday 2-4pm and 7-9pm, 640 Middle Country Rd, Middle Island, NY. Mass of Resurrection, St Francis Cabrini RCC 9:30am Friday, 134 Middle Country Rd, Coram, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations to www.Tunnel2towers.org
would be appreciated.