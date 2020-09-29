1/
William Quinn
Quinn - William T. Age 79 of Smithtown, NY on September 27, 2020. Retired Police Officer NYPD. Beloved husband of Theresa. Loving father of Christine Quinn (PJ), Laurie (Tom) Mammolito & Billy Quinn Jr. Adored grandfather of Thomas, Liam, Dominic, Nicholas and Declan. Cherished great grandfather of Lucas. Dear brother of Lawrence and Terrance Quinn. Reposing at Branch Funeral Home 190 E. Main St. Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation Thursday 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Friday 10:30am at Sts. Philip & James RCC. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery. www.branchfh.com



Published in Newsday on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
