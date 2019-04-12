Home

Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
(516) 746-0585
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
REILLY - William Raymond, a resident of Garden City, NY, and former long-time resident of East Williston, NY, died on April 4, 2019 at the age of 86. Bill was born on September 11, 1932 in Bayside, NY to the late William and Katherine ("Kitty Gallagher") Reilly, and was older brother to the late Donald Reilly. He joined the National Guard in 1950 and was assigned to Company I, 107th Infantry Division in Camp Drum, New York where he was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant in 1958. After his service, he met his partner for life, Elizabeth (Liz) McDonald of Jackson Heights, NY. Bill and Liz were married on August 8, 1959. Bill graduated from Hofstra University in 1962 and became an avid follower of the Hofstra Men's Basketball program. Bill's New York City career in architectural product sales spanned over 30 years, and he took great pride in pointing out the various skyscrapers, hospitals and other buildings throughout the city that were built with products from his various companies. Bill enjoyed raising his family with his wife Liz, cheering his NY Giants, golfing at the Cherry Valley Country Club, and spending time with his seven grandchildren: Michael, Brian, Bridget, Sean, Jack, Danny and Liberty. A memorial service will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12.:30 p.m. at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Garden City, NY, on Saturday, April 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of William R. Reilly may be made to the , or the .
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2019
