Donza Funeral Home Inc
333 Atlantic Ave
East Rockaway, NY 11518
(516) 593-2521
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donza Funeral Home Inc
333 Atlantic Ave
East Rockaway, NY 11518
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donza Funeral Home Inc
333 Atlantic Ave
East Rockaway, NY 11518
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Raymond RC Church
East Rockaway, NY
View Map
William R. Saar Notice
SAAR - William R. East Rockaway on December 24, 2019 at age 87. Beloved husband of the late Louise. Loving father of William (Deborah), Kathleen Morr (Edward), and Patricia Mc Fadden (Charles). Devoted grandfather of William III (Kate), Emily Llobell (Paul), Thomas, Brian, Ryan, and Molly. Cherished great grandfather of Victoria, Henry and Grace. Retired NYPD, NBA Referee and served his country in the US Coast Guard. His family will be receiving friends at Donza Funeral Home, 333 Atlantic Avenue, East Rockaway, L.I., Friday 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10:30am Saint Raymond RC Church, East Rockaway. Interment Saint Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers donations are appreciated to Sloan Kettering Memorial Hospital and-or Good Shepherd Hospice at Mercy Hospital.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 27, 2019
