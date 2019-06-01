RAAB - William passed from this world on Friday, April 5, 2019. Bill was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Helen, sister Martha Alaimo and shortly followed by sister Alice Young. Bill leaves behind one daughter, Barbara Coburn and her husband, Donald and one son, Kenneth Raab and his wife, Susan. Bill also leaves behind his grandchildren, Doreen Hiester and her husband David, Meaghan Liwosz and her husband Chris, Nicole and Brendan Raab. Bill was also blessed with four great-grand- daughters. He proudly served his country in WWII in the Navy for the period of active duty from September 18, 1942 to December 8, 1946 for which he received a reward for heroism. He was a FDNY fireman from January 1, 1953 to March 19, 1976. A private memorial service will be planed at a later date. In lieu of flowers, because of his love of trees and nature, memorial donations can be made to Planting Fields https://plantingfields.org/coe-hall-park/sensory-garden/giving-opportunities/. Published in Newsday on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary