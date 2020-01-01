|
REYNOLDS - William A. of Deer Park, formerly of Centerport on December 30, 2019, 66 years of age. Beloved husband of Gina Marie (nee Scarduzio). Loving father of Melanie (Joey Malcoln), Cherished grandfather of Mia Malcoln. Dear brother of Vincent Reynolds (Pat) and Rev. Kirk Reynolds. Visiting Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport, Thursday 2-5 and 7-9pm Firematic services 8pm. Funeral Mass Friday 10am at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Centerport, NY. Burial Northport Rural Cemetery. In Bill's memory donations to Centerport Fire Department would be appreciated. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 1, 2020