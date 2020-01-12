|
RIEHL - William T., longtime resident of Smithtown, NY. Passed away peacefully at home in his 92nd year, on January 10, 2020. with his loving family at his side. He was a man of wit who loved the Yankees, cigars, his garden and his family. Loving husband of the late Dorothy. Beloved father of Catharine (Bill), Patricia (Peter), Carolyn (Jeb), and Suzanne. Grandfather of Sarah, Jillian, Glen, Kimberly, Erica, Leanne and Alexander. Great-grandfather of Jackson and Ellie Sue. Also survived by his loving caretakers Wendy, Claudia and Elena in his later years. Friends and family may call on Monday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the Hawkins and Davis Funeral Home, 17 Manor Rd., Smithtown, NY Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:30 am at St. Joseph's R. C. Church, Kings Park. Interment with US Navy Military Honors at Smithtown Landing Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William's memory to; St. Labre Indian School, www.st.labre.org.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 12, 2020